Kimberley Alpine Resort hosts 2nd annual North Star Ski-Mo Race

Kimberley Alpine Resort will host its 2nd annual Northstar Ski-Mo Race on Saturday.

The event’s inaugural run drew 50 participants in 2016 and Business Development Manager with KAR Rob Duncan, says they’re hoping to bump numbers to 80 or 90 this year.

As ski mountaineering races are getting very popular at many different resorts in North America, Duncan explains this is an event the resort believes in and wants to build into bigger and better things.

The KAR team is aiming to to draw people to the resort to experience the race and make it a festive party.

A barbecue will be fired up in the mountain’s plaza along with a beer pit and music for post race celebrations.

Participants will skin up to the top of the mountain in touring skis, snowshoes or split snowboards.

Race activities combine check points scattered throughout a timed race with an obstacle course and poker game.

Duncan feels the coolest part of the event is the top giveaway up for grabs, because they are not just looking for really athletic, competitive racers.

Anybody who enters will be automatically eligible to win the grand prize of a half week trip to Boulder Hut valued at $1,695.

The package covers cross country skiing in the backcountry with a stay in the historic, wilderness hut.

A mandatory safety meeting for all racers will kick things off at 10:30 am on Saturday with the race set to begin at 11:00 am.

Early entry is priced at $25.

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of www.skikimberley.com)