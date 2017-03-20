Kimberley SAR says emergency preparedness funds to ease safety issues

Any delay in communication creates a potential safety issue for BC Search and Rescue.

So says Kimberley SAR manager Peter Reid, as he praised 500 thousand dollars in emergency preparednesss funding from the BC government.

Reid says the money for new equipment would have been a benefit to previous incidents, like last year’s search for a missing two year old boy near Premier Lake Provincial Park.

He says current tools like Sat Phones are spotty at best and make it a challenge to manage rescue operations.

Reid says volunteers will also benefit from 100 thousand dollars committed to air search and rescue agencies.

The Province is spending 80 million dollars for various emergency measures and disaster relief programs throughout the province.

– Kimberley Search and Rescue Manager, Peter Reid

– Jeff Johnson