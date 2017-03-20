 Skip to Content
City of Cranbrook asking residents not to pump flood water back into sewers

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Josh Hoffman
March 20, 2017 05:56 am
An over capacity of water in Cranbrook’s sewer system is believed to be causing some basements to flood around the city.

The City says the area most affected is around St. Mary’s School from 15th Avenue South to 18th Avenue South, between 4th Street South and 6th Street South.

Flooding may possibly affect other areas south of that.

Public works is asking anyone dealing with issues  to not pump  water directly back into the City’s sewer system as this is believed to be contributing to the problem.

Residents are also asked to restrict water use if they can.

– Josh Hoffman

