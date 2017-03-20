Hockey Provincials underway at Cranbrook Memorial Arena

The BC Bantam Tier Three Hockey Provincials are underway at Cranbrook Memorial Arena, March 18-23.

The City’s participating hometown team, the Denham Ford Mustangs are led in part by Assistant Coach Greg Strom.

Strom says anticipation has been building ever since the Cranbrook Minor Hockey Association was selected as the tournament’s host in October 2016.

He explains they have seen more and more excitement building for the kids (aged 13-14), adding that it is a very good opportunity for them .

150 players from eight teams around BC will battle it out to play in Friday’s Championhip game and claim top spot in the province.

Although his team is eager to win in their own rink, Strom believes great hockey will happen regardless.

He feels the tournament is a chance for CMHA to do a very good job of representing a BC Championship, as approximately 500 people are expected to be visiting Cranbrook because of it.

At the end of the day, Strom says if they can inspire more kids to play not just hockey, but sports in general, that’s something they want to show off and be proud of.

Games will take place daily throughout the week, admission is open to the public by donation.

Also open to the public, a tailgate party in the Memorial parking lot on Monday from 3:30 pm – 7:30 pm.

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of www.bchockey.net)