WHL: ICE finish season with 10th straight loss

The Kootenay ICE closed out their season on Saturday night with a 4-1 road loss against the Calgary Hitmen.

ICE starting goalie and hometown kid Payton Lee made 30 saves during the game, his very last playing in the WHL.

Calgary opened scoring early in the second period after a dry first saw them outshoot the ICE 11-2.

10 minutes later, ICE forward Vince Loschiavo tied it up at 1-1.

The Alternate Captain finished the year leading the ICE with 29 goals.

However, it was the bottom half of the final frame that proved fatal, with the Hitmen burying three unanswered goals in eight minutes.

In their longest winless streak of the entire 2016-17 campaign, it was the 10th consecutive loss for the ICE.

They won just 14 games this season.

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy Candice Ward, Calgary Hitmen)