Cranbrook’s Payton Lee named ICE MVP in his final WHL season

The season is officially over for the Kootenay ICE as player interviews and locker cleanup get underway at Western Financial Place.

ICE goalie and hometown kid Payton Lee was honoured as MVP in the team’s final home game on Friday and had the trophy handed to him by his Father.

Lee says the moment meant a lot.

He explains he was very excited to be back in Cranbrook and play for the ICE this season so he could have his Dad around for every game, all year.

Lee was also awarded first star of the game and season in his final home appearance but says it is his teammates nod for MVP that carries the most weight.

It’s one of the most prestigious awards when it comes from the players he believes, because they know what it’s like in the dressing room.

He adds, as an older guy he tried to be a leader and feels very appreciative that was recognized by the team.

Born and raised in Cranbrook, Lee was drafted by the Vancouver Giants in 2011.

The netminder logged close to 12 thousand minutes throughout his five year, major junior run, playing in 221 games.

Lee was traded to the ICE by the Edmonton Oil Kings last May and feels he couldn’t be more thankful to have finished out his career where it all started.

He hasn’t decided on a school just yet for the fall but when he does, wants to get into power engineering and keep playing hockey.

Lee is the only retiree leaving the Kootenay ICE this season.

Kootenay ICE, Goalie, Payton Lee –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of www.kootenayice.net)