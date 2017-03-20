KIJHL: Nitros split first two games of Conference Final

The Kimberley Dynamiters leveled the Kootenay Conference Finals 1-1, while proving the Beaver Valley Nitehawks mortal with a 3-2 road victory on Saturday.

Game two saw the Nitehawks get up 1-0 in the opening frame, but Nitros goalie Cody Campbell locked it down while his team tallied three straight.

It proved to be just enough of an edge as Beaver Valley managed one more with :31 seconds remaining in the third period.

Failing to complete the comeback, the loss was their first in nine games and of the post season.

The game marked the second time in recent history the Nitros have ended a Nitehawks streak on their own ice.

Fruitvale was the backdrop when the teams met at the end of the regular season, a 6-3 Nitros victory that severed an incredible 16 straight BV wins.

Saturday was a quick bounce back following a dismal series opener for the Nitros.

In game one on Friday they fell 4-1 and were outshot 44-18 by their hosts.

The best of five campaign will now move to the Kimberley Civic Centre for its next two outings.

Game three action gets underway at 7 pm on Tuesday.

– Keira O’Loughlin