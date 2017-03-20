KIJHL mourning death of former Ghostriders, Rockies player

The KIJHL community is mourning the death of a former Fernie Ghostriders and Columbia Valley Rockies player.

The BC Coroners service has not identified a man who fell from a Kelowna apartment building balcony Friday, however social media posts by teams, family and friends indicate it was 24-year-old Brendan Burge.

Burge played nearly 60 games for Fernie over the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 seasons before being traded to Columbia Valley where he suited up for 21 contests.

Burge, who was from Salmon Arm, is said to be survived by a young daughter.

