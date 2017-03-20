Kimberley SAR credits new snow machines for recovering lost hikers

Kimberley Search and Rescue is crediting new snow machines for a late night recovery of three hikers this weekend.

Members and a police service dog responded after 11 PM Saturday to locate the men who were lost somewhere between Forest Crown and Trickle Creek Golf Course.

The subjects were located safely by 2 AM, and although cold and wet, they were not injured and did not need medical attention.

The men, who had frequented the area before, but with the heavy snow and darkness took some wrong turns leading them to call for help.

Search and Rescue Manager Alison Lomon said in a press release, “the men were not prepared and had the temperature been colder or they were unable to summon help, the outcome could have been tragic.”.

A gaming grant in December allowed the Kimberley SAR to purchase the snow machines and train team members for these types of situations.

Kimberley SAR President Peter Reid said, “the snow machines are a valuable asset to the team that enable us to access subjects quickly under adverse conditions”.

– Josh Hoffman