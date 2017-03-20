SD5 calling on Feds to help with more youth mental health funding

The Southeast Kootenay School District says funding is the number one barrier to providing proper youth mental health services.

This is why the District is reaching out to Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott.

SD5 is asking for more provincial funding to help provide adequate services for these services.

A report completed by the all-party Select Standing Committee on Children and Youth last year yielded 23 recommendations for improvement to services.

The Local District is concerned about challenges facing students with mental health issues as well as the tasks on schools to help the growing number of these youth.

– Josh Hoffman