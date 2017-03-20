Weekend power outage in Cranbrook caused by downed tree

The power outage in Cranbrook over the weekend, caused by a fallen tree highlights the importance of good tree management.

It is important for residents to talk to their neighbours when it comes to concerns around neighbourhood trees. Each resident is responsible for trees on their own private property and are encouraged to have a professional arborist assess and remove trees if there is concern around safety and potential property damage should a tree come down. There are a number of businesses in the City that specialize in the assessment and removal of trees from private property.

The City of Cranbrook is often asked how you determine the ownership of a tree. It starts right at ground level; private trees have over half of the trunk diameter on the private side of the property line. City-owned trees have over half the trunk diameter on the City side of the property line. If you are unsure as to the ownership of a tree(s), please refer to your property survey, usually found with your home purchase documents.

It is also important to review your home insurance policy around damage to property or adjacent properties because of falling trees or other tree debris, like branches.

The City of Cranbrook understands the importance of public safety around trees. The City is responsible for the care and maintenance of all public trees that line our streets, trees that are in parks and trees along boulevards. The City has a professional arborist on staff, which conducts trimming and oversees the removal of diseased, dying, dead or dangerous trees as required on all City property.

If you see a tree on public property that appears unhealthy, dying or may potentially cause property damage or injury, please let us know right away by calling the City at 250-489-0218.

– The City of Cranbrook