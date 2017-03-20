Young Cranbrook students learn “ecological literacy” with Winter Wonder program

As the snow melts away, young students in the Cranbrook area are heading into Spring with a better appreciation of winter’s affect on nature.

Educators took kindergarten to Grade 3 students from Pinewood Elementary, Steeples Elementary, Amy Woodland, Kootenay Orchards Elementary, St. Mary’s Catholic, Aqamnik and TM Roberts on half-day field trips part of the “Winter Wonder” program.

Wildsight’s Monica Nissen says the children learned what makes this area special for how plants and animals adapt to the season.

Nissen says it’s a good opportunity to teach children at a young age about what they call “ecological literacy”, which builds an understanding about how our ecosystems work and how healthy ones benefit humans.

She says students did everything from animal tracking to studying snow science.

The Winter Wonder program is in its 10th year and allows students to exchange their books for snow boots.