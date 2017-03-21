Cranbrook RCMP searching for stolen vehicle equipped with stolen license plate

Cranbrook RCMP are currently searching for a man who stole his neighbours license plate and then placed it on the vehicle he had stolen earlier in the night.

At around 10 am Monday morning, police received a call from a man saying that his neighbor was currently in the process of stealing the license plate off of his personal vehicle and placing it on an older Honda Civic.

Police were able to locate the suspect and followed for a short period of time, attempting to stop the vehicle before letting it leave the area.

Due to the time of day and the amount of pedestrian and vehicle traffic on the road, officers called off their attempts to stop the vehicle. Cranbrook RCMP are aware of this person’s identity and will locate him.

Cranbrook RCMP were later alerted that the vehicle the man was driving had been stolen from a residence in the 500 Block of 12th Avenue South. Police are continuing to look for a 2006 grey Honda Civic. The license plate that may be on the vehicle is 942 FWV. If this vehicle is located, please contact the nearest RCMP detachment. Do not attempt to stop the vehicle.

– From the Cranbrook RCMP