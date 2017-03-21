Provincial funding for Elkford first step in major infrastructure replacement

More than 230 thousand dollars into Elkford’s infrastructure is the first step of a much bigger project for the District.

This from CAO Curtis Helgesen, as the province is committing funding for the Abruzzi Heights Infrastructure Replacement Design.

He says significant work needs to be done in the community’s Middletown area, which has never seen a project of this size.

“The Middletown project we’re estimating could be in the neighbourhood of six million dollars to do the complete neighbourhood for roads, water, sewer, storm drains and sidewalks, replace pretty much everything,” Helgesen says. “So do all our planning now and be well positioned for future grant applications to help pay the capital cost of the infrastructure replacement.”

Helgesen says additional funding will need to be secured before construction can begin in 2018.

Sparwood also received over 200 thousand dollars for a water and wastewater infrastructure network study.

– District of Elkford CAO, Curtis Helgesen

– Jeff Johnson