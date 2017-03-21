Cranbrook cleaning up at 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games

Three local athletes are making Cranbrook proud at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Schladming, Austria.

The medal count is currently at four between Team Canada Alpine Skiers Erin Thom, Jonathan Robins and Roxana Podrasky.

It’s the fifth Olympics for Thom who on Tuesday earned a silver medal in Advanced Giant Slalom with a time of 1:40.

The podium trip was Thom’s second of the week as she also grabbed silver in Advanced Super G on Sunday.

Robins came in at 2:03 to snag the bronze in Intermediate Giant Slalom on Tuesday morning.

Olympics rookie Podrasky raced Giant Slalom as well and won her very first international silver medal timing out at 2:34.

She and Robins will go for two like their teammate when they hit the slopes again on Thursday in Intermediate Slalom.

The World Winter Games run through until March 25.

– Keira O’Loughlin