KIJHL: Big ice an advantage for Nitros in Gm 3

The Kimberley Dynamiters welcome the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in game three of the Kootenay Conference Finals on Tuesday.

The Nitehawks have not played the Civic Centre yet this season and Nitros defenseman James Farmer believes that is an asset to capitalize on.

Farmer explains he and his teammates are used to playing on big ice and doesn’t think the Nitehawks are.

He feels it’s a big advantage and they have to be ready to come out fast.

To get the edge in the best of five series presently tied at 1-1, he says the Nitros also must capitalize on their greatest strengths.

Farmer thinks they are a very fast team and if they use their speed properly, no one can stop them.

The 18 year old defenseman currently leads the entire KIJHL in post season scoring with 20 points tallied in 14 games.

Kimberley Dynamiters, Defenseman, James Farmer –

– Keira O’Loughlin