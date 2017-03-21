KIJHL: Conference final shifts to Kimberley with series tied

The Kimberley Dynamiters host the Beaver Valley Nitehawks for Game 3 of the Kootenay Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

The Nitros tied the best of five series 1-1 on Saturday, handing Beaver Valley their first loss of the post season.

Coach Derek Stuart says as good as the Nitehawks are, nobody in the league is unbeatable.

He believes when the Nitros are playing their best, they are as good as anybody.

Stuart was impressed, not surprised, that as physical as game two got, his guys did not back down.

He explains the win gave the team a lot of confidence they can have success either playing their own style or by matching the Nitehawks.

The Nitehawks have lost just three games since December, two against the Nitros.

Stuart says his team will have the best chance to repeat if they hit the ice running.

Skating fast is Kimberley’s greatest strength he explains and to use that in their own arena should provide an advantage over any team they face.

The Nitros are currently 5-1 at home in the post season.

Puck drop for game three is set for 7 pm MST at the Kimberley Civic Centre.

Kimberley Dynamiters, Head Coach, Derek Stuart –

– Keira O’Loughlin