Over $1 million being pumped into regional clean water projects

East Kootenay local governments are receiving over one million dollars for clean water and wastewater infrastructure.

The federal-provincial investments were announced Monday part of $310 million being spread across BC.

Elkford has secured $232,000 for infrastructure replacement design in Abruzzi Heights.

Sparwood is receiving over $207,000 for a water and wastewater infrastructure network study.

More than $417,000 has been allocated for the Lake Baptiste Dam upgrade project north of Radium.

And $174,000 will go toward the Moyie Watermain Replacement Project.

– Josh Hoffman