Province announces $600K for tourism in Kootenay Rockies

The B.C. Government is investing more than $600,000 to support tourism marketing activities in the Kootenay Rockies.

Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training Shirley Bond, who was in Cranbrook Tuesday, made the announcement.

The money is expected to help promote regional hiking and biking trails, camping/RV sites, backcountry lodges, golf courses and snowmobiling routes.

The funding comes from Destination BC’S Co-op Marketing Partnerships Program and is expected to support a number of projects in several communities through the province.

– Josh Hoffman