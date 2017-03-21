SD5 secures $101K for new trades-training equipment

The Southeast Kootenay School District is receiving $101,000 over the next three years for new trades-training equipment.

SD5 will use the provincial funding to purchase tools such as MIG welders, band saws and 3D printers.

This is part of a total $15 million investment from the BC Government to support youth trades programs.

The Youth Trades Capital Equipment Program will see $7.5 million dispersed during the current school year and another $7.5 million over the following two years.

More than $9 million of the allocated $15 million is said to be going to rural school districts.

– Josh Hoffman