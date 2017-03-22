 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

$108K grant for SD6 to purchase new trades-training equipment

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Josh Hoffman
March 22, 2017 06:25 am
$108K grant for SD6 to purchase new trades-training equipment

The Rocky Mountain School District is also receiving financial support for new trades – training equipment.

The BC Government announced Tuesday they will put over $108,000 into SD6 over the next three years for the purchase of items such as MIG welders, band saws and routers.

The funding is part of $15 million planned for 59 school districts across the province through 2019.

The Southeast Kootenay School District secured more than $101,000 over the next three years for similar equipment.

– Josh Hoffman

Comments are closed.

Latest

More