Nitros Captain: Boys will be ready in Gm 4

The Kimberley Dynamiters will be fighting for their season against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Wednesday in game four of the Kootenay Conference Finals.

The must win game follows Tuesday night’s 4-1 defeat that put the Nitehawks ahead 2-1 in the best of five series.

Nitros Captain Ryan Hozjan says the team can’t dwell on the loss.

He explains they need to forget about what happened because they have had great bounce back games throughout the entire playoffs adding, for the next one the boys will be ready to go.

The Nitros are desperate, but also the only team to have handed the Nitehawks a loss during these playoffs.

Hozjan says knowing that helps, but his team has always had confidence and nothing has changed.

The Nitros beat the Nitehawks in Frutivale 3-2 last Saturday night in game two of the series, snapping a nine game win streak.

Hozjan agrees it was big, but also something they believed they could do before it ever happened.

He feels the Nitros need to keep playing same the same way but on Wednesday, get the job done.

The Captain explains his team has gotten better all season and saved their biggest one for when counts most.

Puck drop is set for 7 pm MST at the Kimberley Civic Centre.

Kimberley Dynamiters, Captain, Ryan Hozjan –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of Jonathan Righton, Right-On Photography)