Cranbrook man wants high-tech DNA tests to overturn murder conviction

A Cranbrook man who was just 26 when he was found guilty almost 22 years ago of the first-degree murders of his wife and 13-month-old twin sons hopes high-tech DNA tests will help him overturn his convictions.

Dean Roberts has filed a petition asking the BC Supreme Court to order the Crown to turn over evidence, including the ropes used to strangle two of the victims, so the items can be tested for DNA.

The petition says much of the evidence from the scene of the 1994 slayings was not tested for DNA, and a set of fingernail clippings from Roberts’ wife, one of the few items that was checked, came back negative for his genetic profile.

The petition says Roberts has always maintained his innocence, and the Crown’s refusal to provide evidence for re-testing violates his charter rights and affects his chances of uncovering new evidence he needs to prompt a ministerial review of the case.

