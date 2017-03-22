Cranbrook residents urged to manage trees after power outage

The City of Cranbrook says tree management is the responsibility of property owners.

This after a fallen tree knocked out power over the weekend to around two thousand residents.

Corporate Communications Officer Chris Zettel says its important to make an assessment of the greenery around your home at least once or twice a year.

“Make sure they’re healthy and they are not losing a lot of branches or it doesn’t look diseased or dying,” Zettel says. “Its also important to talk to your neighbour’s who have trees as well. If you’ve got some safety concerns or worried a tree on your neighbour’s property looks sick or like its going to fall over, have that discussion with your neighbour.”

Zettel says Cranbrook residents need to maintain tree’s upkeep if over half of the trunk’s diameter is on their property.

If you see a tree on public property that has potential for property risk, be sure to call city hall.

– Cranbrook’s Corporate Communications Officer, Chris Zettel

– Jeff Johnson