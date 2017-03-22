KIJHL: Nitros against the ropes after GM 3 loss

The Kimberley Dynamiters are facing elimination for the first time this postseason after a 4-1 loss to the Beaver Valley Nitehawks Tuesday night.

Kimberley is now down 2-1 in the best of five Kootenay Conference Final.

Nitros Head Coach Derek Stuart says they didn’t get off to a good start.

Stuart suggests it was almost like the first 10 minutes of Game 1 when they were stuck watching and waiting to see how the Nitehawks would play instead of focusing on their own game.

However, he believes his team turned things around midway through the opening frame but they just could not find the back of the net.

Kimberley was only outshot 29-26 but couldn’t capitalize on six powerplay opportunities.

Forward Matt Davies was the lone goal scorer of the night, as he tied the game just under 12 minutes into second period with a highlight reel effort.

It wasn’t enough though, and Stuart agrees frustration was starting to creep in on the bench as they struggled to put the puck past Beaver Valley netminder Tallon Kramer who impressively turned aside all 11 third period shots from Kimberley.

The Dynamiters will try to force a decisive Game 5 when they host the Nitehawks Wednesday night.

Puck drop is 7 PM.

– Josh Hoffman

– Dynamiters Head Coach Derek Stuart