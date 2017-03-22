MLA Bennett unveils Liberals promise to create independent wildlife agency

The BC Government is promising to form a new independent agency and increase funding to help with wildlife management.

Kootenay – East MLA Bill Bennett made the announcement in Cranbrook Wednesday morning indicating the group would be established this fall if the Liberals win the May election.

The agency would operate based on input from experts and stakeholders.

Bennett says the idea is to get the politics out of the way of increasing wildlife populations.

He suggests government is afraid to manage predators and hopefully an agency that is at arms-length from the Province can make decisions that are in the best long-term interests of wildlife, forget about the politics and do what’s best for the animals.

The agency would receive a $5 million start up fund and be supported by the $9 to $10 million collected each year from hunting license revenues.

Bennett says this would see financial support increase by 50%.

Members of the East Kootenay branch of the BC Wildlife Federation, local trappers and hunting associations, and the Shuswap Indian band were on hand Wednesday for the announcement.

– Josh Hoffman

