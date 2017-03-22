Provincial funds positive sign of “expanding” local tourism industry

A provincial influx of $600,000 for local tourism initiatives helps get the word out about our region.

So says Acting Chair of Kootenay Rockies Tourism Mike Smith after the BC Government announced the funding Tuesday.

Smith says the money will allow local communities to continue to market themselves against other nearby destinations such as Alberta and Washington state.

He suggests the big thing in the market place is competition, so to have funds to present our profile is very important.

The money is expected to help promote things such as regional hiking and biking trails, golf courses and snowmobiling routes.

Smith suggests the business of attracting visitors here has come a long way in our area, where people can make a lot of money working in the mining or forestry sectors.

He says there are a lot middle management to upper management jobs at the numerous resorts, hotels, golf courses and ski resorts in the Kootenays – making the industry a significant economic contributor.

Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training Shirley Bond told a Cranbrook crowd Tuesday accommodation usage in the East Kootenay is up 10.5 per cent compared to last year.

– Josh Hoffman

– Kootenay Rockies Tourism Acting Chair Mike Smith