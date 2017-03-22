Sparwood constructing outdoor rec amenity

If you’re looking for some new outdoor activities in Sparwood, you won’t have to wait much longer.

The District has received $100,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust to build a new outdoor recreation facility in the Sparwood Heights neighborhood.

The new outdoor arena will include an ice surface and space for sports such as tennis, basketball, ball hockey, and pickleball.

Mayor Cal McDougall says this is something that area has been lacking for a long time now.

“There are a number of recreational opportunities down below in lower Sparwood, but in the heights we’ve been a bit short on some recreational opportunities.”

McDougall adds that they want to get things started in Spring in hopes that it will be ready for late Summer.

– Devin Howard

– Sparwood Mayor Cal McDougall