WHL: Bantam Entry Draft Lottery Wednesday

Will the Kootenay ICE secure the first overall pick in the WHL Bantam Entry Draft for a second straight year?

The draft lottery goes in Calgary Wednesday morning as the first six selections of the opening round will be mapped out with the teams who did not make the playoffs.

The ICE finished dead last in the league this year.

Players eligible for the draft are 2002-born players who reside in Western Canada or one of 20 US states.

In 2016, The ICE chose then 15 year old Peyton Krebs with the first selection.

Krebs led his league in scoring in 2016-17 amassing 40 points in 29 games with the UFA Bisons Midget AAA of the AMHL.

(Photo courtesy of whl.ca)