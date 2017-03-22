WHL: ICE earn second overall pick in 2017 Bantam Draft

The Kootenay ICE will have the second pick in the WHL Bantam Draft this year.

The draft lottery took place Wednesday morning with the Prince Albert Raiders earning the number one selection.

Last year, it was the ICE that drew the top slot, which would eventually lead to the selection of winger Peyton Krebs.

Krebs played in six games for the ICE during the 2016-17 season, notching one goal and six points.

The 2017 WHL Bantam Draft will be held on May 4th in Calgary.

Players eligible for the draft are 2002-born players who reside in Western Canada or one of 20 US states.

– Devin Howard