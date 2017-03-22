Zoning change approved for new ‘Age-in-Place’ seniors facility in Cranbrook

Development of a new ‘Age-in-Place’ seniors facility in Cranbrook can now move into its next phase.

City Council approved a zoning change and an amendment to the city’s Official Community Plan Monday night, allowing for a seniors community to be built on Kootenay Street North.

The proponent, who also operates Joseph Creek Village, plans to create a 97-unit complex where a mobile home park and a highway commercial zone were formerly located.

Mayor Lee Pratt previously said the Key City was facing an ‘occupancy crisis’ and this project would allow multiple generations of families to live closer together in the Key City.

(Pictured: Exterior rendering for proposed seniors facility in Cranbrook)

– Jeff Johnson