RCMP investigating after dubious man caught taking pictures of Fairmont home

Columbia Valley RCMP are investigating after a Fairmont woman complained of a dubious man taking pictures outside her home.

Police were called last week after a man in his 50s parked in front of the woman’s house and began to take photos while she and her three year old son were out front.

Constable Brent Ayers says the woman confronted the man, who said he was conducting a “house appraisal.”

When the woman said the house was not for sale, he said he was looking for comparable properties for an appraisal and continued taking pictures, but didn’t present a business card or any identification.

Constable Brent Ayers says the woman was unnerved by the incident.

“Any professional if they are taking photos for a legitimate reason should obviously have a business card and shouldn’t get annoyed if someone is asking them why they are taking pictures of them, especially if they keep taking photos while they are being confronted,” Ayers says. “Because of those factors, I think a usual resident would be concerned that this doesn’t feel right.”

While officers cannot confirm the man’s intent, they are on the look out for a fairly new, Black Ford Ranger pick-up truck.

The man was described as having a slight tan, glasses, short salt and pepper hair and no facial hair.

– Columbia Valley RCMP Constable Brent Ayers

– Jeff Johnson