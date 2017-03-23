Cranbrook skiers bringing 6 medals home from Special Olympics World Winter Games

Six Alpine Skiing medals are coming home to Cranbrook from the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Schladming, Austria.

Jonathan Robins won his second bronze of the week on Thursday morning, logging a time of 1:21 in Intermediate Slalom.

Also racing in Slalom on Thursday, his teammate and Olympic rookie Roxana Podrasky scored her very first international gold medal, crossing the finish line at 1:28.

The gold pairs with a silver Podrasky claimed on Tuesday and Coach Misty Pagliaro says it is hard to put into words just how proud she feels.

She explains Podrasky’s original goal was just to make Nationals and bring home official gear or what the athletes refer to as “swag”.

Going all the way to World’s, wearing a Team Canada uniform and having a medal placed around her neck is beyond special the Coach says.

She adds, she is over the moon happy for Podrasky.

Veteran competitor Erin Thom will also bring back multiple medals, notching two silvers in her fifth Olympic appearance.

The three skiers each competed in two race categories, making them a perfect six for six during the 2017 games.

Pagliaro believes their incredible performances are inspiring younger, local athletes to reach for their dreams and she’s super stoked for them and all of their success.

She hoped they could bring home some hardware to remember their Austrian trip, but to have collected that number of medals truly shows how much and how hard they worked.

Pagliaro explains all three Alpine Skiers will fly into the Canadian Rockies International Airport on Sunday, March 26 at 11:20 am.

She is hoping for as many supporters as possible to gather and welcome the Olympic Champions home.

To see race results visit here.

Special Olympics, Cranbrook Branch, Coach, Misty Pagliaro –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of Special Olympics British Columbia)