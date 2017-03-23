Local association welcomes proposed BC wildlife agency

The East Kootenay Wildlife Association believes a wildlife agency is a great first step to addressing management issues across BC.

President Jeff Berdusco is responding to Province’s pledge to form a group independent of government that would operate with input from experts and stakeholders.

The ruling party said, if re-elected in May, they would provide a $5 million start up fund for the agency as well as use up to $10 million of annual revenue from hunter licenses to support it.

Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett unveiled the Liberal’s pledge Wednesday in Cranbrook.

Berdusco believes the funding model is essential to address decreasing animal populations across the Province and other problems arising with wildlife.

The local President, who also sits on the Board for the BC Wildlife Association, suggests the biggest hurdle in the way of proper wildlife management has been the lack of funding.

Berdusco says even if the agency is formed there is still work to do however as all parties have to come together to improve management practices.

He is optimistic of collaboration though as, at the end of the day, everyone has the same goals.

– Josh Hoffman

– East Kootenay Wildlife Association President Jeff Berdusco