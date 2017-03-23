KIJHL: Nitros force sudden death GM5 with 1-0 win over Nitehawks

Cody Campbell made 32 saves Wednesday night to help the Kimberley Dynamiters shutout the Beaver Valley Nite Hawks and stave off elimination.

The best of five Kootenay Conference Final is now tied 2-2.

Nicholas Ketola opened the scoring at the 13:11 mark of the 2nd period with his fourth goal of the playoffs.

James Farmer notched the assist for his league leading 21st point of the 2016-17 postseason.

Campbell, who was especially busy in the second period turning aside 17 shots, says he felt he let in a weak goal during Tuesday’s Game 3 loss – so he pushed himself to bounce back after a similar situation in the first round against Fernie.

The 19 year old Calgary product admits he told himself after those losses that he doesn’t want to be the reason this ship sinks because he believes they really have a chance at a championship.

Campbell bounced back with a perfect performance between the pipes and held Beaver Valley scoreless during seven powerplay opportunities.

He feels like he’s done well under pressure this postseason and the team in front of him has been great.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” he chuckled.

The series moves back to Fruitvale Friday as the Dynamiters will visit the Nitehawks for a sudden death Game 5.

– Josh Hoffman

– Dynamiters netminder Cody Campbell