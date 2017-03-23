Recently released suspect may be behind spike in thefts from Cranbrook vehicles

Staff Sergeant Hector Lee says the number of reports about property going missing has been on the rise over the last week.

Lee says there’s always certain people out in the community they try to keep their eye on.

He admits an individual who was responsible for a string of crimes last fall was let out of jail not long ago.

The detachment commander wants residents to be vigilant.

Lee adds if you see anyone in your neighbourhood you don’t recognize or who looks suspicious, do not hesitate to call RCMP.

He reminds everyone to lock their vehicle doors as many of the victims who had their property stolen did not.

– Josh Hoffman

– Cranbrook RCMP Staff Sgt. Hector Lee