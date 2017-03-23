Stetski says 2017 Federal budget has nothing for Kootenay – Columbia residents

Stetski believes there isn’t enough support for the forestry industry, broadband initiatives, or seniors and the disabled.
Stetski says, as we await for a new softwood lumber deal with the US, he’s disappointed there’s no support for forestry.
The local Member of Parliament says he really thinks in terms of the things that are important for people in Kootenay – Columbia, there’s really nothing in the budget that will be helpful to them.
Stetski also argues the Liberals haven’t done enough to provide tax breaks for those making less than $45,000 a year.
He says he likes the idea of the $11 billion affordable housing plan but suggests the money isn’t being rolled out soon enough.
– Josh Hoffman
– NDP Kootenay – Columbia MP Wayne Stetski