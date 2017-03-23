Stetski says 2017 Federal budget has nothing for Kootenay – Columbia residents

The NDP MP for our riding says, politics aside, he’s disappointed in the latest Federal budget.

Stetski believes there isn’t enough support for the forestry industry, broadband initiatives, or seniors and the disabled.

Kootenay – Columbia’s Wayne Stetski is responding to the Liberal government’s second financial plan that will move the country into a $28.5 billion deficit this year.

He suggests internet connectivity is very important in this riding, especially the rural areas.

Stetski says, as we await for a new softwood lumber deal with the US, he’s disappointed there’s no support for forestry.

The local Member of Parliament says he really thinks in terms of the things that are important for people in Kootenay – Columbia, there’s really nothing in the budget that will be helpful to them.

Stetski also argues the Liberals haven’t done enough to provide tax breaks for those making less than $45,000 a year.

He says he likes the idea of the $11 billion affordable housing plan but suggests the money isn’t being rolled out soon enough.

– Josh Hoffman

– NDP Kootenay – Columbia MP Wayne Stetski