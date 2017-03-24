Elk Valley to celebrate Baldy Ridge Extension Friday

A project extending the life of the Elkview Mine will be celebrated Friday in Sparwood.

Minister of Energy and Mines Bill Bennett is hosting a luncheon to recognize Teck Resources and the upcoming Baldy Ridge Extension.

The project was issued an environmental assessment certificate by the BC government back in September.

Chamber of Commerce Manager Norma McDougall says it will extend the life of the Elkview Operation until 2045, employing many in the region.

“Anytime you can celebrate the extension of life at the mines, its good for the whole valley, good for our families and its just good security,” McDougall says. “Teck is a great company, they are our valley and it is what we are is mining.”

Elkview is the second largest coal mine in Canada, with the extension generating 31 thousand person years of on-site employment

The luncheon starts 11:45 am Friday morning at the Causeway Bay Hotel.

– Jeff Johnson