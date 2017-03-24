KIJHL: Win or go home as Nitros visit Nitehawks in Conf. Final GM5

The Kimberley Dynamiters and Beaver Valley Nitehawks will go head to head in the last game of the Kootenay Conference Finals on Friday.

The Nitros fended off elimination with a 1-0 win Wednesday, tying the best of five series up 2-2.

Forward Brandt Bertoia says after goalie Cody Campbell made 32 saves in Game Four, the focus on Friday will be to give him a bit of a break.

He feels they should help out more in the defensive zone and make it easier on Campbell.

Bertoia agrees a one goal game is huge, but he and his teammates need to put more numbers on the board.

The Nitros were the underdogs heading into the Conference Finals, but Bertoia strongly believes he is on the better team.

He says the Nitros are committed to playing more hockey after Friday and no one on the team wants the season to end.

The 19 year old adds, the Nitros are going to bring it and show the league, Osoyoos, Chase, whoever it is they are playing, that they are coming.

The winner of Game Five in Fruitvale will move on to play in the KIJHL Championship.

Kootenay Dynamiters, Forward, Brandt Bertoia –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of Jonathan Righton, Right-On Photography)