The Kimberley Dynamiters were eliminated from the postseason with a 5-2 loss to the Beaver Valley Nitehawks Friday.

The decisive Game 5 of the Kootenay Conference Final saw Kimberley allow four goals in the opening frame.

The Dynamiters would add two of their own in the first 20 minutes but were held scoreless for the rest of the match.

With the loss, the Nitros fail to make a third straight appearance in the KIJHL championship series.

– Josh Hoffman