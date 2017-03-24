Province green lights construction for Baldy Ridge Extension near Sparwood

The Province has given Teck Resources Ltd. the green light to begin work on its Baldy Ridge Extension project near Sparwood, ensuring jobs now and well into the future for the approximately 1,000 people working at Teck’s Elkview operations.

The Baldy Ridge project is an extension of the current Teck Elkview operations open-pit mine. Elkview produces steelmaking coal – also called metallurgical coal or coking coal. Teck estimates the Baldy Ridge project will extend the overall life of the Elkview mine until 2045.

Major components of the Baldy Ridge project include mining steelmaking coal reserves in Baldy Ridge, Adit Ridge and Natal Ridge, development of water treatment measures as outlined in the Elk Valley Water Quality Plan and mine reclamation, closure and monitoring. The first steelmaking coal production from the areas included in the Baldy Ridge Extension project is planned for 2018.

Teck estimates that investment connected with this project will be approximately $60 million over five years. The project is estimated to generate a total GDP of $348 million as a result of construction, and $273 million in annual GDP over the course of operations. Teck projects that the extension will generate $213 million in annual average employment income in B.C. over the 29-year operations period.

To keep British Columbia’s economy diverse, strong and growing, since September 2011 the BC Jobs Plan has been building on the strengths of the province’s most-competitive sectors utilizing B.C.’s educated and skilled workforce.

– From the BC Government