RDEK prepping OCP update for Windermere area

The RDEK is set to begin work on a new Official Community Plan for the Windermere area.

The Regional District is advising residents they want to form a Public Advisory Group who will work closely with the Area Director and staff throughout the process.

Recruitment for the group and public engagement is expected to start in May.

The OCP for the Windermere Area is almost a decade old and this new planning will take 18 to 24 months.

An Official Community Plan is a long term strategic document that reflects residents vision for the future, providing a framework for land use decision making.

This OCP covers a wide geographic area including Windermere, rural Invermere, Westside Road to Rushmere and the east side of the Lake from Windermere to Akisqnuk.

– Josh Hoffman

(Photo courtesy of invermere.com)