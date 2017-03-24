$210k should complete 20 year water leak work in Moyie: RDEK

A $210,000 investment by the RDEK should deal with significant water leaks in Moyie.

Engineering Services Manager Brian Funke says the project will cover 250 metres of old pipe, which is believed to have significant leaks and other issues.

He says this will wrap up work that has been ongoing in the village for the past 20 years.

“The biggest benefit is the funding being 83 percent by the Provincial and Federal government, the community will only be responsible for about 17 percent,” Funke says. “There’s also about a dozen or so water services that will be replaced and of course above the watermain, there will be paving and road structure.”

$174,220 is being invested by the Provincial and Federal levels of government.

Homes will be linked to the water main over the course of the project.

Funke hopes this will be completed before the end of 2017.

– RDEK Engineering Services Manager, Brian Funke

– Jeff Johnson