SE Fire Centre says never too early for responsible burning

The Southeast Fire Centre says it is never too early to think about responsible burning.
Fire Information Officer Karlie Shaughnessy says as the snow melts and last summer’s grass dries up from warmer temperatures it can result in highly flammable material.
Shaughnessy admits it’s hard to say how the large amount of precipitation this winter will affect fire season.She points out the snowpack, which was at 99 per cent as of March 1st, does affect the chance of forest fires in the Alpine but a fire can start at anytime in the valley bottom.
Shaughnessy adds last year the Southeast district saw 204 fires, which burned 560 hectares in total.
That is well below the 10 year average.
Last year saw new fines comes into place for British Columbians contravening certain restrictions.
– Josh Hoffman
– Fire Information Officer Karlie Shaughnessy