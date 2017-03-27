Construction on Teck’s Baldy Ridge Extension east of Sparwood approved

The Province has given the green light for work to begin on the Baldy Ridge extension project outside of Sparwood.
The project is a continuation of Teck Resource’s current Elkview operations open-pit coal mine and will mine roughly 153 million metric tonnes of clean coal.
Teck estimates Baldy Ridge will extend the overall life of the mine until 2045 providing work for the approximately 1,000 employees at Elkview.
The Vancouver based mining giant estimates that investment connected with Baldy Ridge will be roughly $60 million over five years.
They believe it will generate a total GDP of $348 million as a result of construction, and $273 million in annual GDP over the course of operations.
The BC Government approved an environmental assessment for Baldy Ridge back in September with 25 conditions attached.
– Josh Hoffman
