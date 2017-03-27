WHL: ICE Coach reflects on 2016-17 campaign

Approaching any year without the goal of winning a championship is selling the team and fans short.

This from Kootenay ICE Coach Luke Pierce as he reflects on the franchise’s recent season that saw them win just 14 of their outings and finish on a 10 game losing streak.

Pierce explains by no means do they expect a post season appearance to be a given or automatic and agrees the ICE may have a steeper climb than most teams.

He adds however, that is the challenge they are setting for themselves and they collectively need to take more pride in the organization and their expectations.

The Coach feels there’s a difference between being disappointed in a losing season and doing something about it.

He says keeping an open mind during end of season interviews was difficult for frustrated players.

There wasn’t one guy who left feeling excited about how the year went and Pierce hopes they will be able to be a little bit more objective down the road.

The coaching staff did tell their 16 year olds they should be happy with the way they played and that they were an impressive part of the team.

Pierce explains changes will be made to the leadership group selected this past January.

He believes players will send a strong message with how they show up for camp in August.

Kootenay ICE, Head Coach, Luke Pierce –

– Keira O’Loughlin