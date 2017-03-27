KIJHL: Nitros Coach calls group “something special”

The Kimberley Dynamiters saw their season end on Friday falling 5-2 against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in the last game of the Kootenay Conference Finals.

The Nitros went farther than expected in the post season, underdogs in both their divisional and conference rounds.

Coach Derek Stuart believes the confidence they displayed bodes well for the team’s future.

The Nitros began the 2016-17 campaign rebuilding with just seven returning players and finished as one of the top four teams in the playoffs.

Stuart says his final group following the trade deadline on January 10, was something special.

He feels it would have been very easy for them to quit after being down in the first period against the Nitehawks in Game Five, but they didn’t and kept pushing harder.

The Coach believes it shows the strong resiliency and character the team has and displayed throughout the entire season.

Stuart says he hopes to build off the positivity of the playoff run and carry it into next year.

At the start of the season, the Nitros set out to be a hard team to play against and one that Kimberley could be proud of.

Stuart feels they achieved both of their goals.

It was the first turn for Stuart as the Dynamiters Head Coach and General Manager, who has a year remaining on his contract and an option for another year after that.

He says he’s committed to the team and very excited to return.

– Keira O’Loughlin