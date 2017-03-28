Chynoweth Family Enters Agreement To Sell Kootenay ICE

Jeff Chynoweth, President and General Manager of the Kootenay ICE Hockey Club today announced the Chynoweth family, owners of the Edmonton and Kootenay ICE franchise since 1995, have entered into an agreement to sell the WHL team to Winnipeg entrepreneur Greg Fettes and hockey executive Matt Cockell.

The transfer of ownership of the franchise is conditional upon the approval of the WHL Board of Governors.

The WHL has scheduled a special in-person meeting on April 27 to review the new ownership application.

Matt Cockell, who will be relocating his family to Cranbrook, plans to take over the role of President and General Manager and will be responsible for all business and hockey operations of the Club. The new ownership group looks forward to a fresh start for the team and the City of Cranbrook. “Our family is looking forward to becoming an active community member, and we are excited to engage directly with some of the greatest fans in the entire Western Hockey League,” continued Cockell.

There will be no further comment on this matter until formal approval is granted by the WHL Board of Governors.

About Greg Fettes

With over 20 years entrepreneurial experience in sales, marketing and operations, Greg Fettes is the founder of 24-7 Intouch, a global customer service outsourcing company with over 8000 employees in 14 sites around the world including Canada, United States, Guatemala, Jamaica, and the Philippines.

Greg provides the strategic direction for one of the fastest growing companies in North America, helping them think outside the box and disrupt a stagnant industry for some of the greatest tech, retail, and consumer brands in the world.

About Matt Cockell

In his previous role, Matt Cockell acted as Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, for True North Sports + Entertainment overseeing the development and growth of all business relationships with corporate partners.

Cockell has over 17 years of hockey experience with Hockey Canada, the Brandon Wheat Kings, Winnipeg South Blues and Hockey Manitoba. Cockell was a member of Canada’s National Women’s Hockey Team at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia that won a gold medal.

He was also a member of the WHL Brandon Wheat Kings coaching staff that participated in the MasterCard Memorial Cup in 2010 and 2016. Cockell was selected in the fifth round (117th overall) by the Vancouver Canucks in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft and played three seasons in the WHL (1996-99) with the Saskatoon Blades, Seattle Thunderbirds, Regina Pats and Spokane Chiefs.

Cockell also held the position of Chief Customer Officer at 24-7 Intouch, where he oversaw and lead the strategy and execution for all Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience functions. Utilizing his WHL Scholarship, Cockell graduated from the University of Manitoba in 2004 with an Honours degree in Marketing and Small Business Finance.

