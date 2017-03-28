Columbia Basin Trust Accepting Built Heritage Grant Applications

The first intake of Columbia Basin Trust’s new Built Heritage Grants is now open.

“We know that there are projects that organizations will want to get started on this year, so we’ve timed our first grant intake to help them take advantage of this year’s building season. This is a new program, and we are very interested to see the first projects getting underway,” said Wayne Lundeberg, the Trust’s Director, Delivery of Benefits.

In February, the Trust announced its $6.75-million commitment to a three-year partnership with Heritage BC to establish the capital grants program and the Heritage Support Program. The Built Heritage Grants will support the preservation, rehabilitation, and/or restoration of built heritage assets in the Columbia Basin Trust region.

Registered non-profit societies, registered federal charities, local governments and First Nations may apply for funding.

Application deadline for this grant intake is May 4, 2017. Organizations that are considering applying need to contact Heritage BC by April 27, 2017 to discuss their projects before submitting an application.

Full details on what projects are eligible and how to apply are available at [http;/ourtrust.org/heritagegrants]ourtrust.org/builtheritagegrants.

There will be two more intakes for projects, in 2018 and 2019. Grants specifically for planning will become available this June.

Heritage BC is a charitable not-for-profit supporting heritage conservation through education, training and skills development, capacity building in heritage planning and funding through the Heritage Legacy Fund. They are focused on building links between heritage conservation and tourism, economic and environmental sustainability, community pride and an appreciation of our common history.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the ideas and efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.

– From The Columbia Basin Trust

(Image of Saint Eugene Church, courtesy of Zoe Ferguson)