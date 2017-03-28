Cranbrook Airport lands $60K for safety upgrades

Canadian Rockies International Airport in Cranbrook will receive $60,000 in funding from the B.C. Air Access Program this year for apron safety upgrades, announced MLA for Kootenay East Bill Bennett on behalf of Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Todd Stone.

“Our government has invested millions into our airport over the years because we recognize that we need to make it as easy as possible for people to get to our beautiful region,” said Bennett. “This most recent investment will make the Canadian Rockies International Airport even more accessible, safe and attractive.”

Through the B.C. Air Access Program, the ministry cost shares with public airports on projects such as lighting and navigational systems, terminal building expansion or upgrades, and runway improvements. These types of projects will allow airports to improve safety, accommodate larger aircraft and more frequent flights, and further support the continuing growth of local and provincial economies.

The ministry has committed $24 million over the past three years for the B.C. Air Access Program. This year’s program is providing $10 million for airport infrastructure improvement projects throughout the province. The program also encourages funding partnerships with the federal government, local and regional governments and agencies, and the private sector. Last year, the program provided $8 million toward improvements at 23 regional airports.

The B.C. Air Access Program is part of B.C. on the Move, the Province’s 10-year transportation plan. Over the next three years, the ministry and its partners are investing over $4.6 billion in priority transportation investments as part of this plan.

– BC Government release